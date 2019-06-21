Arts & Entertainment

YouTube star Etika missing, fans concerned after recent video

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A famous YouTuber has been reported missing, and fans are concerned after a recent video.

Desmond Amofah, also known as Etika, was last heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.


He is 29 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last ween wearing a white T-shirt.

Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityyoutubemissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach
1 arrested after parents try to push their way into NJ graduation
Mom whose dead babies were found in home cleared of murder
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
Rapper Cardi B indicted in New York City strip club melee
Driver critically hurt in Staten Island head-on crash with bus
Boy, 11, wounded when gunman opens fire in Brooklyn
Show More
Drugs, guns found inside illegal Rockland day care
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
NY lawmakers pull all-nighter, vote to decriminalize pot
Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News