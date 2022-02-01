Mayor Adams, NYPD Commissioner Sewell meet with DAs to talk NYC gun crime

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell met with embattled Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the city's four other district attorneys Monday night.

Adams and Sewell were joined by Bragg, Bronx DA Darcel Clark, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez, Queens DA Melinda Katz, and Staten Island DA Michael McMahon at City Hall for a frank discussion about crime and gun violence.

In a joint statement, they called the promised first conversation "wide-ranging, candid, and productive."

"The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the mutually shared goals of keeping New Yorkers safe, particularly from the rising toll of gun crimes," the statement read. "They discussed ways that each office, the city, state, and federal partners could contribute to the fight against gun violence, as well as the ways they each could use their voice and platform to urge necessary changes to the system."

Adams said they all agreed that safety and justice are not mutually exclusive and must go hand in hand. They also agreed to meet regularly.

Bragg, who has only been in office a few weeks, has already seen a lot of pushback on his proposed policies, which include what he calls strategies to decriminalize poverty and the mental health issues driving many non-violent offenses.

Critics, however, have pounced on the new policy and procedure memo outlining which crimes would be downgraded or no longer prosecuted, like fare evasion.

"This is going to make us safer," he's said. "It's intuitive, it's common sense. I don't understand the pushback...We were specific. We said we were going to marry fairness and safety, and we laid out a specific plan. We put on the website, we put it in print."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has the power to remove Bragg, met with him last week to discuss his proposals. She has said she is monitoring the situation.

