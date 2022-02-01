3 teenagers face charges after 2 others shot inside Brooklyn mall

19-year-old Timothy Briggs is charged with firing the shots that struck two teens inside the mall.
He was in possession of a weapon when he was apprehended.
Also arrested was 19-year-old Jaheim Covington. He was also in possession of a weapon, and, like Briggs, he also has a prior gun arrest.
A third teen arrested, an 18 year old, does not appear to have any criminal history until now.
All three were taken into custody a few blocks from the mall after the gunfire erupted around 2:30 p.m., sending shoppers scrambling for safety.
Two teens were wounded in the hail of gunfire. A 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 14-year-old suffered a grazed wound to his leg.
They were both to taken Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.
The shooting erupted after two groups got into a fight and appears to be gang-related.
Briggs fired in the direction of the two teens who were struck.
"There were probably upwards of 10 shots fired by this individual and ... it's just outrageous. Super reckless," said Chief Michael Kemper of the Commanding Officer Patrol Borough of Brooklyn.
Briggs was out on bail for a previous arrest for criminal possession of a loaded firearm in November.
On Nov 16, when he was pulled over for improper tint on his vehicle in Brooklyn (he was not immediately compliant, leading police on a bit of a chase)
Two loaded firearms and a high capacity magazine were discovered in his vehicle.
Covington was arrested for shooting someone in 2019 when he was 17. He was treated as a youthful offender in that case.
He also has a pending arrest for grand larceny from December.
----------
