16-year-old shot in Brooklyn mall as shoppers scramble for safety

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was shot in the leg inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, sending shoppers scrambling for safety.

It happened around 2 p.m., with a witness reporting he heard at least four gunshots.


Police say the victim appears to have walked outside and was found across the street.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The gunman and two others fled the scene and may now be in custody nearby.

Police say the shooting appears to have stemmed from an isolated dispute and was not an active shooter situation.


Shoppers inside mall ran into stockrooms of stores for shelter.

This is breaking news, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymill basinbrooklynmallshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, shows
Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on NYC stroll with A$AP Rocky
CT detectives suspended over handling of 2 death investigations
Mayor Eric Adams announces NYC climate leadership team
NC man wins $4M lottery with fortune cookie numbers
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
Show More
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Sea of blue expected at wake, funeral for 2nd slain NYPD officer
Bald Eagle named 'Rover' spotted in Central Park
Snow piles and school delays amid nor'easter aftermath
AccuWeather: Less harsh
More TOP STORIES News