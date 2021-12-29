Eric Adams to be sworn in as New York City mayor after Times Square ball drop

Adams will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of NYC by the City Clerk, and will use his family's Bible to take the oath of office.
"Times Square has long been synonymous with the New Year - a place of excitement, renewal, and hope for the future," Adams said. "These are the same themes that animated my campaign and will inform my mayoralty, as I prepare to lead the city out of this challenging period. I am deeply humbled to officially take the oath of office at this iconic occasion, and to participate in the transfer of leadership that is a cornerstone of our democracy."
Adams, Comptroller-elect Brad Lander, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams recently decided to postpone their joint inauguration ceremony, which was initially scheduled to take place at the King's Theater in Brooklyn on the evening of January 1, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
They plan to hold an inauguration ceremony at a later date.
Despite not having an inaugural celebration on January 1, Adams previously said he's ready to lead.
"I'm going to lead the city because I'm capable of leading the city, and the people of the city chose me to be the mayor," he said. "And they made a smart decision, because I can do it."
