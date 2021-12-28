Incoming Nassau County Executive Blakeman sits down with Eyewitness News to discuss future plans

"It's a big job, and there's a lot of issues," he said. "I'm really excited to work for the people of Nassau County."
Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Councilman, said two things at the top of his agenda are fighting crime and lowering taxes.
"We need to keep the tax burden as light as possible," he said. "But we also have to increase economic development."
ALSO READ | Hero dog credited with helping save baby girl's life
Blakeman, a Republican, said he will not enforce New York Governor Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate because he said Nassau County's high vaccination rate and wide availability of hospital beds don't warrant it.
In June, Blakeman - as a candidate - stood with parents in Massapequa Park who were demanding that school districts, not the state, get to decide whether their children wear masks in school.
He said he stands by that.
"I think it should be optional," he said. "It should be up to the local school boards. I have not seen the science yet that justifies making kids wear masks."
Blakeman said he also will not propose any vaccine mandates.
"I've gotten vaccinated myself," he said. "I've got a lot of healthcare professionals around me. But I also don't think that it would be right for me to mandate that you either get a vaccine or you get fired."
Blakeman is scheduled to be sworn into office on January 3 at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City.
ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube