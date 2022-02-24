Groups protest Mayor Eric Adams' appointments over controversial comments in past

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11590238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for a man who stole a car with an 11-year-old boy inside, and the victims are speaking to Michelle Charlesworth about the harrowing ordeal.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters gathered in front of City Hall on Thursday to demand that NYC Mayor Eric Adams rescind the appointment of three men they say are homophobic, transphobic and anti-choice.At the center of the controversy is Fernando Cabrera, Gil Monrose and Erick Salgado. The group says the appointments of those three men is a stinging insult.Cabrera, a former councilman from the Bronx, and Monrose, a Brooklyn pastor, now work at the city's newly formed Office of Faith Based and Community Partnerships while Salgado works with Immigrant Affairs."Your appointments serve as a detriment to our livelihood, to our well-being, to our ability to live in this city and thrive," said Shear Avory with New Pride Agenda.Many are baffled by the mayor's picks and pointed out his record of support for the gay community."Men like this taking positions of public authority are reflective of a broader disregard and even disdain for the LGBTQ community," said Chi Osse with the NYC Council.He did meet with the men who this week seemed to have a sudden change of heart.Salgado admitted his views have evolved and Cabrera apologized for the "undue pain and suffering" his remarks have caused.The mayor says it's now time to bring the city together."The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve, so that they can see the error of their ways, that's who we are," Adams said.But not everyone is buying it."As a marriage advocate for years, pardon me if I need a little more concrete proof of evolution," said Cathy Marino-Thomas with Equality New York.