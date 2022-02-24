Society

Groups protest Mayor Eric Adams' appointments over controversial comments in past

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Groups protest mayor appointments over controversial comments in past

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Protesters gathered in front of City Hall on Thursday to demand that NYC Mayor Eric Adams rescind the appointment of three men they say are homophobic, transphobic and anti-choice.

At the center of the controversy is Fernando Cabrera, Gil Monrose and Erick Salgado. The group says the appointments of those three men is a stinging insult.

Cabrera, a former councilman from the Bronx, and Monrose, a Brooklyn pastor, now work at the city's newly formed Office of Faith Based and Community Partnerships while Salgado works with Immigrant Affairs.

"Your appointments serve as a detriment to our livelihood, to our well-being, to our ability to live in this city and thrive," said Shear Avory with New Pride Agenda.

Many are baffled by the mayor's picks and pointed out his record of support for the gay community.

"Men like this taking positions of public authority are reflective of a broader disregard and even disdain for the LGBTQ community," said Chi Osse with the NYC Council.



He did meet with the men who this week seemed to have a sudden change of heart.
Salgado admitted his views have evolved and Cabrera apologized for the "undue pain and suffering" his remarks have caused.

The mayor says it's now time to bring the city together.

"The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve, so that they can see the error of their ways, that's who we are," Adams said.

But not everyone is buying it.

"As a marriage advocate for years, pardon me if I need a little more concrete proof of evolution," said Cathy Marino-Thomas with Equality New York.

ALSO READ | Man steals car with 11-year-old boy inside from NYC supermarket parking lot
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for a man who stole a car with an 11-year-old boy inside, and the victims are speaking to Michelle Charlesworth about the harrowing ordeal.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityprotesteric adamsnyc mayor
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
Rallies, vigils in support of Ukraine held across Tri-State
AccuWeather Alert: Messy morning
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
Show More
21-year-old widow mourns sanitation worker killed in hit and run
Dream job or scam? How to spot employment red flags
Beloved Bronx baker fosters community by bartering bread
'Oscar Peterson: Black + White' highlights legendary jazz pianist
Mayor Adams: NYC COVID restrictions could be eased soon
More TOP STORIES News