Family wants answers after woman's bizarre death on way to work in Brooklyn

By
NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman described as a hard-working health aide died in a bizarre incident while on her way to work.

Now her family is trying to come to grips with the sudden tragedy.

Estelle Davis, 61, was killed on the corner of New Lots and Van Sinderen avenues on Friday afternoon.

Davis worked every day of the week as a home health care attendant. She was constantly taking care of others and sharing whatever she had.

Her loved ones say she always made sure others had food in their refrigerators and she loved buying bubbles for little children.

Authorities initially believe she was the victim of a hit-and-run crash, but now believe a backhoe ran her over and left her body in the street.

Authorities are now trying to determine if the operator of the big machine had any idea of the tragedy.

There are also questions about why no one was watching for traffic behind the backhoe as it moved off the sidewalk.

"I don't understand how anyone how someone could just take her away from us, like it's nothing," Davis' goddaughter Tiffany Bowne said. "How do you do that when she's a good person? "

So far no arrests have been made. Investigators are trying to sort out if a crime was committed or if it was a tragic accident.

