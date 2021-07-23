Coronavirus Updates: Some of the US's largest school districts reinstate masks for fall

Some of the biggest school districts are now making masks mandatory this upcoming school year.
Atlanta, Chicago, and Boston all announced students and staff will be required to wear face coverings regardless of vaccination status.
One model predicts the current spike in cases won't peak until October.
"We are yet at another pivotal moment in this pandemic," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Sleepaway camp in New York says 31 campers under 12 tested positive for COVID
A co-ed sleepaway camp in New York said that 31 campers between 7 and 11 years old have tested positive for Covid-19 -- but none of their vaccinated 12-and-up campers did.
Camp Pontiac, located in Copake, NY, about a two-hour drive from New York City, said in a letter to parents the first positive test result was received on July 16. The virus then spread further.
Giants place first-round draft pick on COVID list
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the Giants' first selection in the 2021 NFL draft, has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Giants' rookies reported yesterday for training camp. Toney is following the NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.
NFL teams with COVID-19 outbreaks face forfeits, withheld pay
NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn't get paid that week.
"As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions," Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.
Union protests New York-Presbyterian's COVID vaccine mandate for staff
The largest healthcare union in the United States held a rally on Thursday, protesting one of the biggest hospital group's policy of COVID vaccination or termination. The demonstrators said the shouldn't be required to be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. New York-Presbyterian Health System announced the new mandate last month in a company-wide message to its 48,000 employees in which workers were told they must receive at least one shot by September 1.
"We believe that our members are best equipped to make the healthcare decisions that are right for their bodies and for their families," 1199SEIU Communications Director Cara Noel said. "We have been promoting vaccination, but to make vaccination a condition of employment is absolutely wrong."
COVID-positive man disguises as wife on Indonesian flight
An Indonesian man with the coronavirus has boarded a domestic flight disguised as his wife, wearing a niqab covering his face and carrying fake IDs and a negative PCR test result. But the cover didn't last long. Police say a flight attendant aboard a Citilink plane traveling from Jakarta to Ternate in North Maluku province on Sunday noticed the man change the clothes in the lavatory.
"He bought the plane ticket with his wife's name and brought the identity card, the PCR test result and the vaccination card with his wife's name. All documents are under his wife's name," Ternate police chief Aditya Laksimada said after arresting the man upon landing. He was only identified by his initials.
NYC Homecoming Week concerts: Dates and locations announced
NYC's Homecoming Week celebration will feature five concerts, one in each borough, beginning Monday, August 16, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday. The mayor said the city can hosts events like Homecoming Week because 70% of NYC adults have received at least one vaccine shot. But "we've got more to do with younger New Yorkers," the mayor said, ahead of the school reopening in September.
NYC vaccination rates by zip code
There are about a dozen communities in the New York City area where three out of four people have not been vaccinated yet. 7 On Your Side Investigates created a map where the darkest colored zip codes have the most vaccinated New Yorkers and the lightest, the least.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question