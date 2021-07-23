In-person weddings resume in New York City

Today the city's marriage bureau will resume in-person weddings.
You can get your marriage license in person, too.
But unlike before the pandemic, you have to have an appointment.
"A lot of folks were waiting for this moment," said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. "A lot of folks have been waiting to get married. I can't tell you how many people I have talked to that said, 'We were planning on being married. We can't wait to get married.' Now it's time. New York City is coming back, and weddings are coming back."
ALSO READ | Washington Heights couple wed outside apartment building amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coincidentally, the reopening of the city's marriage bureau comes one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation raising the age of consent to be married in New York State to 18.
And after their weddings, newlyweds - and all New Yorkers - will be able to celebrate at the city's Homecoming Week concerts.
One concert will take place in each borough during Homecoming Week, which runs August 14-22. Dates and locations were announced Thursday.
"So all in Homecoming Week: five iconic, extraordinary concerts, one in each borough," the mayor said. "The summer of New York City is going to be truly extraordinary - unforgettable, unlike anything you've seen."
The Central Park concert will feature Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson and others.
The concerts are seen as a "welcome home" event for residents and tourists after surviving 2020.
You don't have to be vaccinated to go, but if you are unvaccinated you will have to wear a mask.
Ticket information will be released next week.
ALSO READ | Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are moving to Florida during COVID pandemic
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube