The former president of the FDNY union is under arrest, suspected of driving drunk and crashing his car in Midtown.Police say Steve Cassidy's car jumped a curb and crashed into a dumpster just before midnight Wednesday at 7th Avenue and 30th Street.Cassidy was treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.Police say Cassidy also had cocaine on him.Cassidy left the union in 2016 to serve as executive director of the New York City Fire Pension Fund.FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro issued the following statement:----------