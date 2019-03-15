Ex-WFAN host Craig Carton faces sentencing for fraud conviction Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton will be sentenced Friday for his involvement in a ticket fraud scheme.

Carton faces up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted last November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

He collected millions of dollars from investors, pretending he had access to VIP tickets to sporting events and concerts.

But in reality, he used that money to pay off gambling debts and landscaping bills.

Carton's co-conspirator Michael Wright was sentenced March 7 to nearly 2 years in prison for his involvement, while co-conspirator Joseph Meli was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison last year.

