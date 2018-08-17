EXCLUSIVE: Car torched in bizarre Queens arson mystery

A mother from Queens' car was burned to a crisp while parked on the street.Priscilla Urbino stared at the wreckage in disbelief. What was once a 2003 Honda Civic is a burned-out metal shell.The arsonist poured gasoline on the passenger side doors. In seconds the car burst into flames.The suspect then walked down 88th Road in Woodhaven and escaped into the night as the car erupted into a fireball, with roaring flames lighting up the neighborhood.No one was injured,Urbino is the mother of two young children, and lives nearby. She has no idea why anybody would want to destroy her car."I'm still in shock," she said.Within the hour, FDNY investigators confiscated two empty gasoline canisters abandoned at the scene. They hope that evidence, as well as surveillance video from surrounding homes will help pinpoint a suspect."We do not get into fights with anybody. We are nice people - peaceful," Urbino added.----------