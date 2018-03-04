EXCLUSIVE: Driver attempts to beat speeding train

A driver in Rockland County learned her lesson the hard way - do not attempt to beat a speeding train.The driver was stuck behind backed-up traffic in Spring Valley on Suday and chose to try her luck at crossing over the tracks.However, she did not get through before the gates came down, and she got trapped. She jumped out of her car and attempted to wave off the New Jersey Transit Train, but that didn't work.The train hit the side of her SUV.She was not injured.----------