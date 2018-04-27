7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Exclusive: Model crushed in Soho shed collapse describes brush with death, aftermath

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 8)

Exclusive: Model crushed in shed collapse tells harrowing tale

Reporter Jim Hoffer meets with the victim of the collapse

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Trapped beneath a pile of steel and wood, a critically injured Katherine Lefavre could have died had it not been for those who quickly rushed to dig her out from under a collapsed sidewalk shed in Soho last November.

"I just saw wood and metal flying at me," she said. "That's all I remember, and then I woke up in an ambulance."

Lefavre was 34, newly married, and a model for a top agency. Her spine had been fractured in five places, and in a matter of seconds, her life changed forever.

Now, she is learning how to walk again and how to live with constant pain.

"I do have pain, more than I've experienced before in my life," she said.

Lefavre says she can't do anything for herself and is almost like an infant.

"I have to have help in and out of the house," she said. "I can't stand long enough to make my own food."

Related: DOB: Collapsed SoHo shed a result of cutting corners, could've been prevented

In her first interview since the collapse, Lefavre hopes that by providing a glimpse into her life-altering struggle, it will shake what she calls a complacent City Council and mayor into doing something about the growing number of sheds.

"It seems like you should never have to worry about those things collapsing on you," she said.

But with more than 7,000 sheds covering nearly 300 miles of busy city sidewalks, New Yorkers increasingly do worry. Just a few weeks ago, not far from where Lefavre was injured, another scaffolding collapsed. Amazingly, no one was walking nearby.

And last week, winds blew down a huge side walk shed, damaging cars at a Coney Island apartment building.

Related: Collapsed SoHo shed should have withstood 98 mph winds

"We as New Yorkers have the right to walk down the streets of New York and feel safe," Lefavre's attorney Susan Karten said.

Karten says it is unacceptable that many of these sheds are allowed to stay up for years with no one inspecting them.

"This presents a danger to the public," she said. "There should be a limitation. There should be a scheduled inspection to see if, in fact, this scaffold is even needed. If we don't need it, get it down."

In an earlier investigation, we found sidewalk sheds that had been up nearly a decade without repairs even taking place. There could be thousands like it, and with no requirement to bring the aging metal and plywood sheds down, Lefavre says more collapses seem inevitable.

"You never think that kind of thing is going to happen to you," she said. "It seems crazy."

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED?

Jim Hoffer, Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW.

You can also contact Jim and Danielle directly:

Jim Hoffer:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideJim@abc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/jimhoffer.wabc
Twitter: @NYCinvestigates

Danielle Leigh
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

If using the app, click here to send us a news tip
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapsescaffolding7 on your side investigationNew York CityManhattanSoHo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
Children hospitalized due to heat in shelter, residents say
NYPD officer suspected in Nashville home break-in
NYC: Victim of peace officer sex assault can't sue
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News