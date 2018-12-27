7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION

Exclusive: NYPD prepares for NYE in Times Square

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
More than 2 million spectators, big-name performers, international attention and a nearly two-mile perimeter make the annual New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square the most complicated event of the year for the New York City Police Department.

"It certainly is a challenging night," says Counter-terrorism Chief James Waters. "It's the largest event for the city, the Super Bowl if you will."

Chief Waters gave Eyewitness News exclusive access as officers with the Critical Response Command in the Counter-terrorism Bureau prepared for the extravaganza.

Each year means assessing new threats and developing new tactics based on recent incidents around the world such as the December Christmas market shooting in Strasbourg, France; the October synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh and the 2017 Halloween Bike Path vehicle ramming attack in New York City.

"We look at the threat picture, what's going on around the world," Chief Waters said.

"We train and deploy our people accordingly... We train the cops throughout the year. So, it's not like we wake up on New Year's Eve morning and say, 'OK put your uniform on and go out there.'"

More than five dozen sanitation trucks and nearly 200 police cars will block intersections leading to the pedestrian areas.

Officers will also install over 200 cement blocks in addition to more permanent metal bollards in and around Times Square.

More than 50 canine teams will survey the crowds on alert for explosive material.

These teams will include the newly added German Shepherds and Malinoises.

"Part of the secret to our success is, we are never quite satisfied we are always looking to improve," Waters said. "I started thinking about the event this year, last year."

Spectators will pass through metal detectors and officers with wands at 12 access points to gain entry to the secure zone between 6th and 8th avenues and 38th to 59th streets.

Police drones will back up the more than 1,200 security cameras in the area leaving almost no part of Times Square out of view.

Officers will also use drone detecting technology to eliminate any unauthorized drones in the area.

Behind the scenes, counter-terrorism teams will monitor social media and other activity for any potential threats.

"We take them seriously, we vet each one of them," Waters said. "There are no specific or credible threats or plots that we are aware of for New Year's Eve. New York City is the safest large city in the world and New York City in Times Square will be the safest place in the universe to be on New Year's Eve."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nypdtimes squarenew year's evenew year's eve event7 on your side investigationManhattanNew York CityTimes Square
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
7 On Your Side Investigates: How the car you drive could cost you
Shelter trashes hospitalized homeless man's belongings
Victim in DWI bus stop crash demands investigation into bar
Officer's widow worries loophole will cost her cancer care
More 7 on your side investigation
Top Stories
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Pedestrian injured by driver turning into Bronx driveway
Fire rips through church in New Rochelle days after Christmas
16-year-old girl killed, 4 others hurt in Queens apartment fire
3 charged in shooting at gender reveal party for woman who wasn't pregnant
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
Times Square New Year's Eve ball gets 192 new crystals for 2019
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested after alleged antics on bus
Show More
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in crash with oil tanker in NJ
2 NJ casinos fined for illegal college sports betting
No murders in NYC for 6 straight days, NYPD reports
NJ team to skip events with ref who told wrestler to cut dreadlocks
Suspect wanted for attacking man with metal bat in SI deli
More News