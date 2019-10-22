Experience Arctic refuge at immersive Brooklyn exhibition

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An immersive exhibit in Brooklyn is giving New Yorkers a taste of the Arctic and spreading a very serious message."Arctic Refuge Experience. Step in. Step up." is an unusual sensory experience on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg.For seven minutes, visitors are transported to a place few people will visit: the unsoiled landscape of the Alaskan Arctic refuge."Folks often, because it's so remote, think it's a barren wasteland and our hope is to dispel that myth by sharing this experience," said Edit Ruano with the Wilderness Society.The art installation shows breathtaking film footage from the region and also showcases the Gwich'in, who live on the perimeter of the land and consider it sacred.At one point in the presentation, a tidal wave of black takes over the screen, symbolizing oil. Then you hear from politicians who are in favor of drilling in the region.Many say it's key to U.S. energy independence, but critics maintain tapping into roughly 400,000 acres would have catastrophic effects on the area.The goal of the project is to mobilize people to speak out about the action. There is even an action room where visitors can learn more about how they can make a difference to #ProtectTheArctic.The cause is near and dear to Keri Russell. The actress has been to the arctic and is passionate about protecting the region.She stopped by the exhibit on Tuesday and took it all in."They've done such a good job at pinpointing what it is and the ridiculousness of trying to destroy something," Russell said. "There's so little left of that in the world and if we don't keep some of it, I don't know what's going to happen."The experience opens to the public Thursday for a four-day run.to get discounted tickets.----------