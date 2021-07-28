Man injured during explosion in New Jersey home

Man injured during gas explosion in New Jersey home

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being severely burned when a gas explosion blew out his garage.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning on Barry Avenue.

The victim was airlifted to the hospital and two dogs also suffered injuries.

One dog was treated by a vet for burns suffered in the explosion.



NewsCopter 7 was over the scene where the house was boarded up after the blast.

Officials believe the explosion started from an issue with an appliance inside the home.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

