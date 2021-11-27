Society

Eyewitness News Evening Update

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Evening Update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You can also watch the Eyewitness News Update on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!

Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.

Asian woman attacked with rock in NYC; Investigation underway


Police say a 60-year-old Asian woman was approached by a 33-year-old man who struck her in the head with a rock in Jackson Heights, Queens Friday.

Islanders games postponed due to COVID cases


New York Islanders games have been postponed through at least Tuesday due to COVID cases, according to the NHL.

UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant


UK, German and Italian health officials identified cases of the new coronavirus omicron variant first identified in South Africa.

Small Business Saturday: Pop-up Christmas market launched in NYC


A Christmas pop up market in Bedford Stuyvesant, called Winter Wonderland 2.0, features stands from artists, clothing designers and more.

AccuWeather: Potential snow showers


We'll see a flurry or snow shower around Sunday morning and maybe another sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityweather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News