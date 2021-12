Eyewitness News Evening Update

Asian woman attacked with rock in NYC; Investigation underway

Islanders games postponed due to COVID cases

UK, Germany, Italy report cases of new omicron variant

Small Business Saturday: Pop-up Christmas market launched in NYC

AccuWeather: Potential snow showers

Police say a 60-year-old Asian woman was approached by a 33-year-old man who struck her in the head with a rock in Jackson Heights, Queens Friday.New York Islanders games have been postponed through at least Tuesday due to COVID cases, according to the NHL.UK, German and Italian health officials identified cases of the new coronavirus omicron variant first identified in South Africa.A Christmas pop up market in Bedford Stuyvesant, called Winter Wonderland 2.0, features stands from artists, clothing designers and more.We'll see a flurry or snow shower around Sunday morning and maybe another sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon.