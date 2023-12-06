Product review red flags and avoiding hotel disasters | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As you shop this holiday season, you might check out some product reviews. The problem is, sometimes those reviews are fake. 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda tells you how to spot the bad ones.
You should be on the lookout for:
- Over-the-top phrases - "best bang for your buck," "don't hesitate," "buy quick," "coolest thing ever," "life-changing"
- Check the date - All the reviews drop on the same day and around the same time
- Did the reviewer exchange, gift, or get the item complimentary
- Reviews can be positive or negative, sometimes bad reviews can be by a competitor
- Download the Fake Spot browser extension
Plus, when it comes to travel, how do you know that the hotel you are booking isn't a dud?
- Check oyster.com to see if photos might be a fakeout.
- Check Tripadvisor to see customer photos
Nina Pineda shared these tips and more on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.
