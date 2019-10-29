OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A livery cab driver in Queens had some frightening moments Tuesday when her car was struck by falling debris.
The driver was parked under the elevated A subway line at 100th Street and Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park.
She was waiting to pick up a customer when she said she heard a big boom.
The driver turned around to find her rear windshield smashed by a large chunk of metal that broke loose.
Fortunately the driver and her husband were not hurt, but were shaken by the ordeal.
MTA crew members responded to the scene to investigate the incident.
New York City Transit President Andy Byford said the debris fell into a basket that was designed to hold it, but did not.
He said additional inspections will be done on all 60 miles of elevated tracks in the city.
It is the latest in a number of incidents of debris falling from elevated subway tracks in New York City this year.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Falling debris smashes into windshield of livery cab driver in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More