Woman says car damaged by falling debris from subway in Brooklyn

BED STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman says debris fell from elevated subway tracks in Brooklyn and shattered the sunroof of her car.

The incident was reported Friday morning in Bed Stuy near Myrtle Avenue and Broadway.

Yasmin Fitzpatrick said she was waiting at a stoplight when she heard a sudden bang and her vehicle shook.

She didn't see what hit her car, but it left a gaping hole in her sunroof. Fortunately, its inside cover was closed -- otherwise, she could have been injured.

She was trying to process what happened when a deliveryman came up to ask if she was OK.

The MTA is examining the elevated subway and the damage to her car.

Just earlier this week, a man who lives in Queens says a giant metal bolt crashed down onto his car in Long Island City.

