QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man who lives in New York City says his car was struck by a giant rusty bolt Tuesday morning in Queens.
Philip Garcia said he had just dropped off his daughter at school in Manhattan and was heading back to Queens around 8 a.m. when the bolt fell on his car from the elevated train tracks above.
The incident happened as he got off the Queensboro Bridge and passed under the 7 train tracks near Queens Boulevard and 27th Street.
Garcia was the only person in the car at the time and was not injured.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Man says giant metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News