Man says giant metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A man who lives in New York City says his car was struck by a giant rusty bolt Tuesday morning in Queens.Philip Garcia said he had just dropped off his daughter at school in Manhattan and was heading back to Queens around 8 a.m. when the bolt fell on his car from the elevated train tracks above.The incident happened as he got off the Queensboro Bridge and passed under the 7 train tracks near Queens Boulevard and 27th Street.Garcia was the only person in the car at the time and was not injured.----------