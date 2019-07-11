Falling glass damages cars in Midtown Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Falling glass damaged some cars in Midtown on Thursday morning.

It happened on 6th Avenue at 30th Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police closed off the sidewalk at the intersection to protect pedestrians.

The glass appears to have fallen when debris shifted on a building on 6th Avenue.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

