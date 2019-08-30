Family desperate for answers after dog walker stabbed to death in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- A dog walker was stabbed to death in an apparent random attack in Washington D.C.Police say a man walked up to 27-year-old Margery Magill on Tuesday night and stabbed her several times before running off.Neighbors heard her cry out for help. They came to her aid but she did not survive.Her father, who lives in California, was woken up in the middle of the night by a call no parent wants to get."It's like the Twilight Zone, am I going to wake up and this is all going to be a dream?" Jeff Magill said.Police used video cameras on the block to track down and arrest the suspect, 24-year-old Eliyas Aregahegne.The motive still remains a mystery and the victim's family wants answers.Detectives have ruled out robbery and sexual assault, and they found no connection between the victim and the suspect.----------