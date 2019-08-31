Family of man killed in Manhattan elevator accident files lawsuit against lift company, building owners

Thirty-year-old Sam Waisbren died last week as he was getting off the elevator in the lobby of the 23-story Manhattan Promenade tower on Third Avenue in Kips Bay.
He reportedly became trapped between the elevator car and a shaft wall and was crushed.
Waisbren's heartbroken father told Eyewitness News that his son was sensitive, conscientious, and fun-loving.
"He is not going to be able to be a father, have a family, and live the life we all hoped for him," he said. "He loved New York City."
Heartbroken father speaks out after son's death:
Now, the Department of Building's is requiring the working elevator at the building to be staffed at all times. An investigation continues.
On May 29, an anonymous 311 call asked for one of the two elevators to be inspected at the building. The Department of Buildings found it was missing a key safety component and shut it down, issuing a fine of nearly $1,300.
Two days later, it was cleared for use. On Thursday morning, DOB workers were back for routine maintenance on that elevator. It was not the one that came crashing down.
One question investigators are looking into is whether that work triggered the other elevator to crash.
The companies have not commented on the lawsuit.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube