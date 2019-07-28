Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody one day after Bronx twins' hot car death

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Family and supporters cheered as Juan Rodriguez left custody just one day after his one-year-old twins died inside a hot car in the Bronx.

Rodriguez told police he forgot Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez were in the backseat, and he went to work for the day and found them eight hours later at the intersection of Kingsbridge Terrace and Kingsbridge Road in the Kingsbridge neighborhood.

EMBED More News Videos

Stacey Sager has the latest from Kingsbridge.



The 39-year-old father from New City, Rockland County, was taken into custody for questioning Friday and charged early Saturday morning.



Rodriguez told police he dropped one of his children, a three-year-old, at a home in Westchester, and then drove to work at the VA Medical Center in the Bronx around 8:00 a.m. He told police he forgot the children were in their rear-facing car seats when he parked, police said.

He said he went back into his car after his eight-hour shift and started to drive away, according to police. He drove for two blocks before discovering the children in the back seat "foaming at the mouth" and called 911.

Police said he pulled over and screamed for help.

Rodriguez was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

"This is a horrific situation. It is early in the investigative process; we will release more information as it becomes available," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Rodriguez's bail was set at $50,000 cash and $100,000 bond.

Rodriguez is a licensed clinical social worker and also an Army Veteran who served in Iraq.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsbridgebronxnew york citybaby deathhot car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Becoming hotter, more humid
Listeria found in leafy greens from stores in NY, NJ, CT
Giants' Tate handed 4-game ban for fertility drug
Alleged serial jewelry snatcher targets seniors throughout NYC
New Rochelle holds parade for Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera
Show More
Police: Man follows woman, forces himself into her NYC apartment
Pink Lady Bandit on the run after bank robberies in 3 states
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
MTA bus driver sprayed in face with unknown substance
Cab driver shot in head, body found on Brooklyn street
More TOP STORIES News