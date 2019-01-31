A family was tied up and robbed in a violent home invasion on Manhattan's Upper West Side Thursday.It happened around 4 p.m. on West 78th Street off West End Avenue when police say a knife-wielding man forced his way into the apartment and tied up a husband, wife and their grown daughter.He stole cash and other belongings and ran off before the daughter freed her hand and called 911.According to one eyewitness, the man walked nonchalantly up West End Avenue towards 79th Street when two passing officers tried to stop him. But he wouldn't go quietly.He took off down 79th Street to Riverside Park, but police were waiting.They headed him off and took him into custody. And by the time they got him to the precinct, sources say he turned violent and spat in an officer's face.Two officers suffered minor injuries trying to restrain him, as paramedics tended to the victims and detectives combed through the crime scene."Just came home and saw police going through the apartment," said neighbor John Benton. "They were going under couches and stuff like that."Investigators don't know why the family was targeted but they weren't seriously hurt. And while news of the attack shook the quiet block, neighbors were relieved the suspect is already under arrest."I was just a little bit shocked," said Dave Chadwick, who just moved in. "I wouldn't think there'd be any crime in this building of all places."----------