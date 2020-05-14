Coronavirus News: Baby girl goes home after mom's COVID-19 battle in Hackensack

Baby Harley was delivered by emergency cesarean section about six weeks early.
Her mother Donna Molina was desperately ill from the virus and the two were separated for the first few weeks.
Four days before she gave birth, Molina spiked a 103-degree fever and was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.
"I was in an induced coma for 11 days, I was intubated and on a ventilator," Molina said.
Harley wasn't due until June 10, but the virus demanded otherwise and she had to come immediately.
Molina had an emergency C-section and that is the last thing she remembers.
After Molina recovered, she had to wait until she tested negative for the virus twice before she could meet her baby girl.
"It's just so amazing how someone so small can pull through and survive," she said.
Harley is now thriving, and having reached a safe weight, could go home.
She was released from Hackensack University Medical Center on Wednesday, and reunited with her mom once more.
