SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Mom brings 4-year-old twins to art galleries all over the city

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

Mom brings 4-year-old twins to art galleries all over the city

'LittleTwinsBigApple' is the cutest twin duo on Instagram who explore New York City art galleries and museums.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Kate was an avid gallery go-er and art enthusiast. Growing up with a mother as an artist, Kate didn't want to lose this hobby and passion when she had kids.

Introducing art to her kids was a huge part of it. "From when they were babies, I would take them to shows and introduce them to gallery behavior," says Kate.

After taking some photos of the twins enjoying the art, she decided to create an Instagram account, LittleTwins_BigApple, to document her family's memories.



"I started this account because we were already going to a lot of art shows and installations," says Kate, a local mom of 4-year-old twins.

Then her account, LittleTwins_BigApple, continued to grow and grow.

Now she has artists reaching out to her about having the twins come to their newest installations and gallery openings.

Kate hopes her account inspires other parents to take their kids to galleries.

"Although children may seem out of place in these spaces, it's really important to introduce them to art and new things," said Kate.

Watch more episodes of Social Superstars here!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysocial superstarsoriginalssocial mediainstagramphotographyartmuseumsNew YorkManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
Meet Bodhi - the most stylish dog in New York City
Josh Katz started YouTubing at age 9, now it's his career
How Brooklyn mom made lifestyle blogging her full-time job
Best friend fitness duo gets paid to work out
More social superstars
FAMILY & PARENTING
Family of Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
Photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Do you want your child to be the next Gerber baby?
Kanga's Indoor Playcenter opens its doors in Long Island City
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Mother in custody; Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt
Protesters head to DC as Senate reads FBI's Kavanaugh report
NYPD searching for man who tried to rape elderly woman in Bronx
Red Sox, Yankees ready to rumble again in playoffs
Police search for suspected slasher in Bronx
7 officers shot, 1 fatally, serving warrant in SC
14-year-old turns self in after basketball court death
Motorist pulled from water after driving into Long Island Sound
Show More
Family of Boy Scout killed by alleged drunk driver speaks out
Mom speaks out after man arrested in beating of son
11 wanted after teens attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
NWS confirms 4 tornadoes touched down across NY, CT
1 stabbed in Midtown; Police search for suspect
More News