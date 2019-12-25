Family & Parenting

2-year-old boy found on porch Christmas morning brought to Bronx firehouse

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy was found by a passerby on Christmas morning and brought to a firehouse in the Bronx.

At about 10:15 a.m., a woman noticed the child crying on the front porch of a building on Irvine Street wearing only a diaper.

She said she screamed into an apartment but no one answered, so she put clothes on the boy and took him to a firehouse around the corner on Seneca Avenue.

He was then taken by EMS to Lincoln Hospital for observation.

"I just thank God that I was there at the right moment at the right time because that baby was freezing," said the woman, Marlene Melvin. "He had to have been out there for awhile."

The child's mother has been located and an investigation is ongoing, police say.

