accuweather

DIY backyard water park-style ideas for your family this summer while staying at home

With the coronavirus pandemic impacting travel plans as well as businesses like water parks, your family's summer is probably looking pretty different this year than you were expecting. But even if you won't be heading to the shore or taking a dip in the neighborhood pool, there are still easy ways to have fun in the sun while still staying cool at home.

AccuWeather spoke to David McMillen, a stay-at-home dad from Ohio who built a ramped slip 'n slide-style attraction in his family's backyard after his family canceled their planned summer road trips.

"You don't have to have an acre and quarter to have a slip 'n slide," he said. "Bigger is not always better. Fancier and more expensive is not always more fun."

"Keep it simple and let the kids come up with their own ideas. Don't let the mess keep you from having fun," McMillen added.

Monica Danielle with AccuWeather took McMillen's advice and built a water blob in her backyard for the family to enjoy. She said the entire project, which resembles a water bed when completed, cost around $20 and only required a few things: clear plastic sheeting, an iron, parchment paper and duct tape. Check out the video above to see how she made it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsummer funsummeraccuweatherfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
AccuWeather: Afternoon showers, thunderstorms Tuesday
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
June 20 marks first day of summer 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Mayor de Blasio makes budget announcement
LIVE | Dr. Fauci, health officials testify before Senate committee
NY, NJ, CT want travelers from 16 states to quarantine, doubling list
Protesters clash with police on day of NYPD budget cut vote
Carl Reiner dies at 98
'Real Housewives' star's ex-husband charged in boyfriend's assault
No drinking, eating or smoking as AC reopens, Borgata delays
Show More
Coronavirus Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio holds budget briefing
First woman to run NYC subways is leaving MTA
FEMA shuts down 2 testing sites in New Jersey
Police officer hit in face with scooter in NYC subway attack
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
More TOP STORIES News