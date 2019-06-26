Family & Parenting

LEGO builds 'world's smallest' pride parade

YONKERS, New York -- As millions of LGBTQ+ supporters plan to flood New York City streets for one of the country's largest Pride marches, LEGO is planning to scale the celebration down -- a lot!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and Pride Month, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester in Yonkers, New York, used hundreds of tiny bricks to build the "world's smallest" Pride parade.

The entertainment center lined its MINILAND Times Square streets with rainbow flags, "Pride" and "Love is Love" floats, and a Stonewall 50 billboard.

The display took 25 hours to conceptualize, sketch, virtually build and construct, and the Stonewall 50 mosaic is comprised of 750 LEGO bricks, the same amount of bricks used to create the rest of the tiny parade.

Click here for everything you need to know about WorldPride in New York City!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingyonkerswestchester countypridenyc pride marchlgbtq pridepride monthlegolandlego
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Beth Chapman of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' dies at age 51
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Show More
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
MTA passes resolution to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
More TOP STORIES News