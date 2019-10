EMBED >More News Videos CHOP NICU babies dress up for Halloween in adorable photoshoot.

PHILADELPHIA -- Halloween came early at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.Photos shared by CHOP show the babies in the NICU all dressed up in costumes as they took part in a special photo shoot to celebrate the holiday.The costumes ranged from a chili pepper to a football player and everything in between.Some of the families also got in on the fun and posed for photos with the babies.The hospital says opportunities like this are just a feel-good way for families to feel happy and enjoy the fall season, despite being in the hospital.