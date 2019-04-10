Family & Parenting

One of America's smallest babies heads home from New York hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

One of America's smallest babies is finally going home from the hospital for the very first time.

VALHALLA, New York (WABC) -- One of America's smallest babies is finally going home from the hospital for the very first time.

Connor was born eight months ago weighing only 11 ounces -- not even one pound. Doctors considered him one of the country's smallest babies at birth by weight.

He was discharged from Blythedale Children's Hospital on Tuesday and now weighs 11 pounds.

His mom was 26-weeks pregnant when she gave birth and Connor had a number of health challenges ahead of him.

His parents are thrilled that he's now healthy, smiling and laughing.

"For me it doesn't really seem real because we've waited so long for him to come home so I don't think it's really going to sink in until he's actually in our house but I'm excited," his mom said.

"It feels like we've spend so much time in the hospital that the hospital is the new normal and we're going to have to get used to being normal again," his dad said.

His parents say he loves being around and watching other babies. They kept their spirits up during his hospital stay by dressing him up in fun outfits for the holidays.




----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingdanburyconnecticutvalhallaparentinggood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed in subway station in Lower Manhattan
17-year-old arrested with loaded gun in NYC school
Construction worker dies in 13-story fall from NYC roof
Doctor finds bees living in woman's eye, feeding on tears
NJ principal who died after donating bone marrow honored
Driver arrested in caught-on-camera hit and run in Brooklyn
Game show scandal figure Charles Van Doren dies
Show More
Mom of man convicted in jogger murder proclaims son's innocence
Bodies believed to be missing NY couple recovered
Man sentenced in wife's murder before she cut him from will
Woman and daughter accused of killing grandma
3 men charged in alleged Brooklyn gun trafficking ring
More TOP STORIES News