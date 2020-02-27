Family & Parenting

Retired NYPD officer, 95, supports grandson as he becomes sergeant

(@NYPDShea/Twitter)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 95-year-old retired NYPD officer was there to support her grandson during his promotion ceremony on Wednesday.

Retired NYPD Officer Margaret Kuhl joined Matthew Kuhl and their large family of both retired and active cops at Matthew's promotion to sergeant.

"Carrrying on the family tradition, he made Margaret a proud, blue-blooded grandmother!" said Commissioner Dermot Shea.

Congratulations to Sgt. Kuhl and his entire family!



