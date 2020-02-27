Retired NYPD officer, 95, supports grandson as he becomes sergeant

Retired NYPD Officer Margaret Kuhl joined Matthew Kuhl and their large family of both retired and active cops at Matthew's promotion to sergeant.
"Carrrying on the family tradition, he made Margaret a proud, blue-blooded grandmother!" said Commissioner Dermot Shea.
Congratulations to Sgt. Kuhl and his entire family!
Service runs in their blood.— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) February 27, 2020
Retired NYPD Officer Margaret Kuhl, 95, joined grandson Matthew Kuhl — & their large family of both active & retired cops — at Matt’s promotion to sergeant today.
Carrrying on the family tradition, he made Margaret a proud, blue-blooded grandmother! pic.twitter.com/53wMU3wCu6
