Family & Parenting

North Carolina fire department expecting 7 babies

EMBED <>More Videos

The week of March 24 is expected to be a busy week for the Salisbury Fire Department, but it's not for the reason one would think.

SALISBURY, N.C. -- The Salisbury Fire Department is about to get a little bit bigger!

The crew is expecting seven new recruits. That's right, seven firefighters' wives are pregnant.

While one is due in March, other members of the same fire department are expecting babies in April, May, June, August, and September -- oh, baby!

RELATED: Oh baby: 9 nurses at Maine hospital help each other through pregnancies

The group already welcomed two new additions: one in February and one in December.

Brianna Mitschele, of Flashpoint Photography, said she saw the pregnancy announcements popping up on Facebook and wanted to photograph it.

"I heard about all of my friends expecting and then the number of ladies expecting kept rising so I asked about doing a shoot," she said. "All seven of the ladies were so excited and I was so happy to be able to capture such a memorable time in the department's history. Seven new recruits making nine new babies in just one year time."



Not only were the firefighters new to the station, Mitschele said six of the women are first-time moms.

"(I'm) so happy to all be together going through this special life-changing moment together. All of the ladies are expecting their first child except one, she is expecting her second."



The photoshoot was made a little more special thanks to Mitschele.

She created personalized onesies for each baby, which were detailed with their daddy's station number.

Hwil
Report a Typo
Related topics:
family & parentingncpregnancyfirefightersfeel goodnorth carolina newspregnant woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LI man accused of recording women inside tanning salons
6 injured in NYCHA fire, residents blame space heater
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Couple finds cases of water in abandoned Flint school
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Measles outbreak: Rockland bars unvaccinated from public places
Show More
AccuWeather: Chill in the air before warmup
Racist note hidden in tampon prompts outrage at NYC school
NYPD: Man tries to steal drink, slashes bodega clerk's face
Powerball jackpot surges to $750M for Wednesday drawing
Water service restored after NYC main break, but streets closed
More TOP STORIES News