FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A popular bowling alley on Long Island is the latest victim of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.Farmingdale Lanes in Nassau county closed its doors on Wednesday.The bowling alley has been a Farmingdale institution for several decades.The owners blame limited occupancy and government mandates for the business' demise.----------