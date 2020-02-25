Fashion executive Peter Nygard's Manhattan company target of FBI, NYPD raids over sex trafficking allegations

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Times Square headquarters of fashion executive Peter Nygard's company was the target of raids Tuesday by the FBI and NYPD, a law enforcement official told ABC News.The searches were conducted Tuesday morning at 1431 Broadway as part of a sex trafficking investigation into Nygard, according to Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York.Searches usually indicate the investigation is in the early stages and are not an immediate precursor to criminal charges.On February 13, a lawsuit was filed in which women identified only as Jane Does Nos. 1-10 accused Nygard of grooming and enticing underage girls and women to his Bahamas estate, where he would sexually assault them.The 78-year-old has apparently been under investigation for several months.Nygard has denied the allegations.----------