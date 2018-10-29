STYLE & FASHION

Make your own robot costume for this year's Village Halloween Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 2)

Make your own robot costume for this year's Village Halloween Parade

For the first time ever the Village Halloween Parade is inviting you to join in on this year's theme: I AM a Robot!

Lesley Pierson
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Looking for a Halloween costume this year?

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) costumes often intimidate people - but this simple robot costume is super easy to make!

Most of the materials, you probably own at home! This could be a fun costume project for kids and adults.

For the first time ever the Village Halloween Parade is inviting folks to join a special section of the Parade as part of this year's theme: I AM a Robot!

You just need a few simple things:
- Cardboard box
- Tacky Glue
- Tin Foil
- Wire string lights
- Colored bowl
- Duct tape
- Colored paper

Watch the video for a step-by-step guide to make yourself a robot costume!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionhalloweencostumesrobotsNew York CityManhattanNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Illusions, glow in the dark and glitter: Halloween's hottest makeup
PHOTOS: Duchess Meghan's tour style
Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Kate, Meghan and more
Bronx teen designs clothing to empower Hispanic women
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
NYPD: Man commits lewd act on Manhattan subway passenger
Student fatally shot at NC high school, suspect in custody
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Lion Air flight crashes into sea, killing all 189 on board
Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Video: Suspect sucker punches man, cleans out his pockets
Synagogue suspect leaves hospital; survivors recall ordeal
Show More
Police search for suspect in rape of 11-year-old girl in Bronx
Man fights off rattlesnakes, survives days in abandoned mine
Jury selection to begin in Karina Vetrano murder trial
Ex-Stony Brook dean donates $1M to educate custodial staff
Pipe bomb suspect due in court; package sent to CNN in Atlanta
More News