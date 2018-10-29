NEW YORK (WABC) --Looking for a Halloween costume this year?
Do-It-Yourself (DIY) costumes often intimidate people - but this simple robot costume is super easy to make!
Most of the materials, you probably own at home! This could be a fun costume project for kids and adults.
For the first time ever the Village Halloween Parade is inviting folks to join a special section of the Parade as part of this year's theme: I AM a Robot!
You just need a few simple things:
- Cardboard box
- Tacky Glue
- Tin Foil
- Wire string lights
- Colored bowl
- Duct tape
- Colored paper
Watch the video for a step-by-step guide to make yourself a robot costume!