Looking for a Halloween costume this year?Do-It-Yourself (DIY) costumes often intimidate people - but this simple robot costume is super easy to make!Most of the materials, you probably own at home! This could be a fun costume project for kids and adults.For the first time ever the Village Halloween Parade is inviting folks to join a special section of the Parade as part of this year's theme: I AM a Robot!- Cardboard box- Tacky Glue- Tin Foil- Wire string lights- Colored bowl- Duct tape- Colored paperWatch the video for a step-by-step guide to make yourself a robot costume!