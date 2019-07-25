NEW YORK (WABC) -- Contouring... the term that completely transformed the beauty world by teaching makeup lovers how to transform faces.
Maybe you want to accentuate your cheek bones, maybe you want a smaller nose or maybe you want to change up the shape of your face completely.
When it comes to contouring, the options are endless... IF (and that's a very big if), you can nail down the technique.
As the creator of Glam Lab, I obviously have a love for makeup. However, the contour movement has completely intimidated me. It seems there are a lot of steps that can be easily messed up leaving you with, well, a mess.
I figured now is a good a time as any to finally try it out. The amount of options overwhelmed me so I decided to turn to a certain someone that's been dubbed the contour Queen. That's right, I purchased the highlight and contour kit from Kim Kardashian's makeup line, KKW.
Watch this episode to see how I fare in the glamorous yet very complicated world of contouring.
Glam Lab checked it out to see if Face Haus still provides a worthy facial at such a good price. Check out the latest episode to see for yourself!
Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at Glam Lab and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
CONTOUR BREAKDOWN: Teaching makeup lovers how to transform faces
GLAM LAB
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News