ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Eugenie wedding photos: Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and more dress their best

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Bride Princess Eugenie of York with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrives by car for her Royal wedding to Mr. Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018. (Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)</span></div>
For the second time this year on Friday morning, Britain's royal family heard wedding bells.

Princess Eugenie, one of the grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Chapel, the same place where her cousin, Prince Harry, married Meghan Markle in May.

Eugenie had dated her husband, a tequila executive, for seven years before he proposed in January.

As the second child of Prince Andrew, the bride is ninth in line to the throne. The ceremony took place in St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where this year's first big royal wedding took place.



The queen, who attended the wedding, is hosting a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

Prince George was among the page boys and Princess Charlotte was among the bridesmaids. The wedding was attended by their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, as well as several other royals, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

See photos of the guests in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionentertainmentsocietyMeghan MarkleRoyal Weddingroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldeurope
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
More Royal Wedding
STYLE & FASHION
Bronx teen designs clothing to empower Hispanic women
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
Pucker up! Get free MAC lipstick on National Lipstick Day
Free trial fails: What are you really signing up for?
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Michael impacting the NY area
Suspect beat man in head with object in Central Park
5 doctors among 10 arrested in NYC prescription drug bust
Hurricane Michael: 8 dead, including 11-year-old girl
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Ryan Lochte counseled for alcohol use, lawyer says
C-section rates in US doubled from 15 years ago
11-year-old boy robbed by man who befriended him on subway
Show More
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice-principal
37-year-old man killed by wrong-way sanitation truck
NJ murder suspect added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted List
Mold discovered in dorms of Long Island college campus
NYPD: Man sneaks into woman's NYC apartment, rapes her
More News