2 women killed, 3 people injured in violent, 1-vehicle crash in Newark

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two women are dead and three other people hospitalized - two of them in critical condition - after a violent, one-vehicle crash in Newark.

It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street.

Police say a black Infinity G-35 struck a tree and a pole bearing a "No Parking for Street Cleaning" sign.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the vehicle. Firefighters had to cut pieces of it away to free the occupants.

Eyewitness News is told two females were killed in the crash. Two males were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.

A third person, a female, was also taken to the hospital. Her condition is described as stable.

Newark police have 15th Avenue closed at Hunterdon Street for the investigation.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is working to determine what led to the deadly crash, including the possibility that a second vehicle may have been involved.

