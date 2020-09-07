Man fatally shot while walking dog in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn

It happened at 6:50 a.m. on 74th Street in Bay Ridge.
Police responded to a 911 call and found the man with gunshot wounds to his head and shoulders.
The victim was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where he was pronounced dead.
So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
The man has not yet been identified pending family notification.
Earlier Monday around 3 a.m., five people were shot including a 6-year-old boy and his mother near a J'ouvert march in Crown Heights.
Just after 4 a.m., a 31-year-old man shot once in the thigh on Morris Avenue in the Bronx. An unknown man wearing black sweatshirt or facemask fled on a motorcycle or scooter towards East 196th Street.
Three people were also shot at a BP Gas Station in Inwood, Upper Manhattan and are listed in serious condition. Another person was shot at Isham Street and Sherman Avenue also in Inwood around 6 a.m.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube