Father, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Connecticut

NORWALK, Connecticut -- A father and his two young children were found dead Monday in a garage in Connecticut in what appeared to be a murder-suicide, police said.

Norwalk police said they responded to a home shortly after 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 but hung up.

The bodies were found in a detached garage behind a multi-family home in the city's South Norwalk section.

The victims were identified as Gessell Moncada, 5, her 4-year-old brother Jesus Moncada and their father, 27-year-old Yimi Moncada, all of Norwalk.

Police did not release details of how they died.

"I can't get into any of the specifics because the investigation is still ongoing," Lt. Thomas Mattera said. "What I can say is that this was a very traumatic incident and we are doing all we can to help the family."

Investigators told Hearst Connecticut Media that a concerned relative called police to report the children had not returned on time from a weekend with their father.
----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutchildrenchild deathpolicemurder suicideconnecticut news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City agencies required to cut spending as COVID-19 cases rise in NYC
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
New York state reaches 20,000 positive COVID-19 cases, 5,000 new overnight
Schools will likely be closed for "a long and extended period of time," Gov Murphy says
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
Long Island reporting nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases
Companies hiring during COVID-19 pandemic: Dollar General hiring up to 50k
Show More
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know
Coronavirus means justice delayed for thousands of individuals
REAL ID deadline pushed back due to coronavirus outbreak, Trump says
Stand Bookstore lays off most of staff because of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News