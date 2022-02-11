Unsolved murder of Bangladeshi father prompts calls for justice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11555626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The spate of gun violence in New York City continued Friday.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There was an outpouring of emotions in Brooklyn on Friday to remember one of this week's victims of gun insanity in New York City.Modassar Khandaker, 36, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking right in front of his house and across the street from a mosque he attended.Hundreds of mourners filled the street outside the victim's home where Khandaker was killed.the 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh had a wife and a 4-year-old son. He was ambushed as he stepped out of his car at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and murdered with a single gunshot to the head.It was a shocking crime that remains unsolved.Outside the victim's mosque-which is across the street from the crime scene-clergy and community leaders condemned the murder and the wave of gun violence that's sweeping the city."As I stand in front of you, I am sure somewhere, somehow an innocent victim has been shot or lost their lives due to illegal firearms and gun violence," an imam said.Khandaker worked at JFK Airport, helping passengers with wheelchairs. Nothing was stolen and there was no obvious motive.On Friday, his brother struggled to find the words to describe the family's grief and anger."I don't know if justice will be served or not, but I know one thing-that God Almighty will not spare this criminal," Onik Khandaker said.Since the murder, Brooklyn's South Asian community has held prayer services and local religious leaders say the community needs better security."We don't want to gather under the same circumstances in another location and something needs to happen with the mayor and the NYPD as soon as possible," said Imam Kabir Chowdhury, Masjid Al-Aman.There is grief and anger but there is also fear.Not just because the killer is still out there. But because the motive is such a mystery -- it's a crime that is both unsolved and unexplained.----------