NEW YORK (WABC) --The father of a baby found dead in the East River over the weekend is set to face a judge Friday in New York City.
U.S. authorities brought James Currie back from Thailand Thursday night to face charges.
Investigators say the last time 7-month-old Mason Saldana was seen alive was Saturday afternoon when Currie was seen on video entering his apartment.
That was 20 minutes after the baby boy's mother handed off her son.
She then called 911 on Monday when she realized her son wasn't at day care.
The child was discovered on an embankment of the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday wearing only a diaper.
Currie was later spotted walking near South Street Seaport roughly an hour before his son was located in the river by tourists. The next day, he hopped on a flight to Thailand.
He was arrested when he arrived there.
It is still not known how baby Mason died.
Currie is only expected to be charged with concealment of a human corpse at this time.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts