halloween

Map shows America's favorite candy by state

EMBED <>More Videos

Map shows America's favorite candy by state

The ultimate Halloween debate may have decided a winner. A new U.S. map shows America's favorite candy by each state.

This research is all according to CandyStore.com which sells candy nationwide. It claims to have used 14 years' worth of data to put together the map.

California's favorite is the Reese's Peanut Butter cups, New York is Sour Patch kids, Texas is Starburst, Illinois is Sour Patch Kids, Pennsylvania is Hershey's Mini Bars, and North Carolina loves Reese's Cups.

Some form of chocolate reigns supreme across most of the country. Montana is notable because the winner there is bubble gum.

RELATED: Boy with cerebral palsy, famous for his elaborate Halloween get-ups, reveals 2021 costume
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Alfano's mom and dad started his "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" Halloween costume in August, with an amazing eye for detail down to the mileage.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhalloweenfoodtrick or treatu.s. & worldcandycalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HALLOWEEN
1st look at 'Hocus Pocus 2' revealed for Disney+ Day
Bash it, don't trash it: NYC hosts pumpkin smash for compost
Cannabis candy found in NJ child's trick-or-treat bag, police say
Suspects disguised as trick-or-treaters attempt armed robbery in NYC
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News