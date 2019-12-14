FBI recovers white van, may be linked to Jersey City shooters

By Eyewitness News
ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eyewitness News has confirmed that the FBI has recovered a white van with a possible connection to the Jersey City shootings.

The van was recovered Saturday morning in Orange, NJ, and the FBI is examining it for any evidence.

The van reportedly matches the description of a van linked to the Jersey City suspects.

It was found parked in a small lot at a Firestone on Central Avenue in Orange.

Law enforcement says a white 2001 Ford van with license plate number B40JSD belonged to 47-year-old David Anderson, and that he and the other Jersey City shooting suspect, 50-year-old Francine Graham, were living in it after they were evicted from their Elizabeth townhome.

Anderson and Graham are believed to be followers of the fringe group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, known to espouse anti-Semitic, anti-white and anti-police tendencies.

The Tuesday, December 10th incident began at the Bay View Cemetery, where Jersey City Police Officer Joseph Seals was fatally shot and another officer wounded in the shoulder.

Related: What we know about Detective Joseph Seals

Officials say Anderson and Graham then drove a U-Haul about a mile to a kosher supermarket, parking across the street and exiting the vehicle with guns drawn. They immediately began firing, shooting four people inside, one of whom managed to flee from the scene.

Officers in the area quickly arrived on scene, trapping the two suspects inside. A lengthy gun battle then commenced.

In the end, 6 people lost their lives including the two suspects and Dectective Seals. The other people killed have been identified as 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch, 49-year-old Douglas Miguel Rodriguez, and 31-year-old Mindy Ferencz.

