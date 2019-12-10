Jersey City shooting: The scene on the streets

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5744728" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Darla Miles spoke with an 8th grader whose school was locked down during the shooting.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Confusion, chaos, and fear gripped the streets of Jersey City as gunfire left six dead, including a police officer.The shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive sparked a massive response included resources from neighboring municipalities, as well as the FBI.Sporadic, heavy gunfire rang out over the course of at least an hour along a major thoroughfare.SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the area, which, in addition to the school, has some stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.Jersey City schools with tens of thousands of students were locked down for hours.Officials started sending students back home around 4:15 p.m.Video shot by residents recorded loud volleys of gunfire reverberating along one of the city's main streets and showed a long line of law enforcement officers pointing guns as they advanced, yelling to bystanders, "Clear the street! Get out of the way!"" It's like firecrackers going off," said Andy Patel, who works at a liquor store about three blocks away. "They were shooting like crazy. ... The cops were clearing everyone off the streets."----------