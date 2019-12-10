Jersey City shooting: The scene on the streets

Click here to read the latest information on what happened and updates
The shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Drive sparked a massive response included resources from neighboring municipalities, as well as the FBI.
Sporadic, heavy gunfire rang out over the course of at least an hour along a major thoroughfare.
SWAT teams, state police and federal agents responded to the scene, and police blocked off the area, which, in addition to the school, has some stores, a kosher supermarket and a hair stylist.
Jersey City schools with tens of thousands of students were locked down for hours.
Student at nearby school describes gunshots, lockdown:
Officials started sending students back home around 4:15 p.m.
Video shot by residents recorded loud volleys of gunfire reverberating along one of the city's main streets and showed a long line of law enforcement officers pointing guns as they advanced, yelling to bystanders, "Clear the street! Get out of the way!"
" It's like firecrackers going off," said Andy Patel, who works at a liquor store about three blocks away. "They were shooting like crazy. ... The cops were clearing everyone off the streets."
